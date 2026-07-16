Is Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXAY's full-year earnings has moved 53.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CTXAY has returned 27.3% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 23.1%. This means that Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FMC Technologies (FTI). The stock is up 62.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, FMC Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.3% so far this year, meaning that CTXAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, FMC Technologies belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +30.7% year to date.

Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR and FMC Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Ampol Limited - Unsponsored ADR (CTXAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.