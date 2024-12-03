Ampol Limited Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings, as State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have adjusted their voting power in the company. This change highlights the dynamic nature of investment interests and voting rights among institutional investors like State Street, providing insights into the strategic movements within the financial markets.

