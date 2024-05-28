Ampol Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has announced the issuance of 214,915 unquoted equity securities under its performance right program, dated May 28, 2024. These securities are a part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The release was made public on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

