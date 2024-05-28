News & Insights

Stocks

Ampol Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

May 28, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has announced the issuance of 214,915 unquoted equity securities under its performance right program, dated May 28, 2024. These securities are a part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. The release was made public on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ALD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTXAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.