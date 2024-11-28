News & Insights

Stocks

Ampol Limited Announces Refinery Update and Note Issuance

November 28, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ampol Limited has successfully completed repairs on their Lytton refinery’s Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit, boosting their production outlook for 2024 to approximately 5.2 billion litres. The company is also considering issuing Australian Dollar denominated subordinated notes to refinance maturing debt and support general corporate purposes. These developments, along with strong performance in convenience retail and strategic cost reduction plans, highlight Ampol’s proactive approach to navigating market conditions and ensuring financial stability.

For further insights into AU:ALD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTXAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.