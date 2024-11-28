Ampol Limited Announces Refinery Update and Note Issuance

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has successfully completed repairs on their Lytton refinery’s Fluidised Catalytic Cracking Unit, boosting their production outlook for 2024 to approximately 5.2 billion litres. The company is also considering issuing Australian Dollar denominated subordinated notes to refinance maturing debt and support general corporate purposes. These developments, along with strong performance in convenience retail and strategic cost reduction plans, highlight Ampol’s proactive approach to navigating market conditions and ensuring financial stability.

