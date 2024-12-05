News & Insights

Ampol Limited Announces New Security Issuance

December 05, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has announced a new issue of securities with plans to quote them on the ASX. The company is fulfilling regulatory requirements by providing an ISIN for these securities, indicating a strategic move to expand its financial portfolio. Investors may find this development intriguing as Ampol seeks to enhance its market presence.

