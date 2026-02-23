Ampol FY25 Profit, Revenues Down; RCOP Earnings Climb; Says FY26 Started Strongly

(RTTNews) - Ampol Ltd. (ALD.AX, CTXAY), an Australian transport fuel supplier, reported Monday lower profit and revenues in fiscal 2025, while RCOP EBIT and EBITDA, key earnings metrics, climbed from last year.

Regarding the current trading, Ampol said it has started the year strongly, particularly in Convenience Retail in Australia and in New Zealand, reflecting higher retail margins and ongoing strength in store execution.

The firm stated, "Overallglobal marketuncertainty remains elevated amid geopolitical developments involving Iran, Venezuela and Russia/Ukraine. … we are well placed to navigate changing conditions through our Trading and Shipping operations and the Lytton refinery to maintain supply for our customers."

In Australia, the shares were losing around 2.1 percent, trading at A$28.37.

In fiscal 2025, net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent entity fell 33 percent to A$82.4 million from last year-on-years A$122.5 million. Earnings per share declined to 34.5 cents from 51.1 cents a year ago.

Group Replacement Cost Operating Profit or RCOP net profit was A$429.2 million or 179.5 cents per share, compared to A$234.8 million or 97.9 cents per share a year ago.

Group RCOP EBIT climbed 32 percent year-over-year to A$946.8 million, and RCOP EBITDA improved 20 percent to A$1.44 billion, with earnings growth achieved in Convenience Retail, Fuels and Infrastructure and New Zealand.

Total revenue, meanwhile, dropped to A$31.37 billion from A$34.88 billion a year ago.

Further, the Board has declared a final ordinary dividend of 60 cents per share, fully franked. This takes full year ordinary dividends to 100 cents per share. The record and payment dates for the ordinary dividend are March 9 and April 2, respectively.

