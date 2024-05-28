Ampol Director’s Interest Changes Revealed

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has disclosed a change in the interests of Director Matthew William Halliday, who has acquired 86,853 performance rights through the company’s 2024 Long-term Incentive Award, under the Ampol Equity Incentive Plan. Halliday now holds a total of 290,921 performance rights, in addition to his existing 236,908 fully paid ordinary shares and 38,923 restricted shares. There was no disposal of securities, and the acquisition was made with no cash consideration.

