News & Insights

Stocks

Ampol Director Increases Shareholding with Notable Purchase

October 24, 2024 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has announced a change in Director Michael Ihlein’s interest, with an acquisition of 3,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to 10,720 shares. The transaction, valued at $85,375.21, was conducted through an on-market trade. This move highlights a significant increase in the director’s stake, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:ALD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTXAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.