Ampol Director Increases Shareholding with Notable Purchase

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has announced a change in Director Michael Ihlein’s interest, with an acquisition of 3,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to 10,720 shares. The transaction, valued at $85,375.21, was conducted through an on-market trade. This move highlights a significant increase in the director’s stake, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:ALD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.