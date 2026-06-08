Amplitude's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Sold Over 22,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares for a transaction value of approximately $178,000 on June 1, 2026, at around $8.03 per share.

The sale represented 2.16% of Curtis Liu's direct holdings at the time.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

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On June 1, 2026, Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Chief Technology Officer Curtis Liu executed an open-market sale of 22,201 shares, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 22,201 Transaction value $178,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,004,779 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($8.03); post-transaction value based on June 1, 2026 market close ($8.78).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Liu's historical sale activity in terms of size and cadence?

The 22,201 shares sold align with Liu's recent pattern, where average sell sizes since March 2026 have ranged from 17,586 to 33,201 shares, with four sell transactions executed over the past three months.

The 22,201 shares sold align with Liu's recent pattern, where average sell sizes since March 2026 have ranged from 17,586 to 33,201 shares, with four sell transactions executed over the past three months. What percentage of Liu's holdings was affected, and what capacity remains?

This transaction represented 2.16% of direct holdings; post-sale, Liu maintains 1,004,779 directly held shares, reflecting a 9.3% reduction in direct holdings since March of 2026.

This transaction represented 2.16% of direct holdings; post-sale, Liu maintains 1,004,779 directly held shares, reflecting a 9.3% reduction in direct holdings since March of 2026. Was the sale executed under a prearranged plan or discretionary?

The sales reported were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on Nov. 26, 2025.

The sales reported were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on Nov. 26, 2025. What is the context of the current valuation and price trend?

Shares were sold at $8.03 per share on June 1, 2026; as of June 5, 2026, the stock was priced at $7.66, while the one-year total return stands at -39.87%, indicating persistent price pressure in the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $356.8 million Net income (TTM) ($89.6 million) Employees 740 1-year price change -39.87%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Amplitude provides a digital optimization system, including analytics, personalization, experimentation, and behavioral data management solutions for digital products.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, generating revenue from recurring customer contracts.

Amplitude is a technology company specializing in software applications for digital product analytics and optimization. The company leverages a SaaS model to deliver actionable insights and personalization tools to enterprise customers, supporting product growth and user engagement.

Amplitude's proprietary behavioral analytics platform and integrated experimentation features provide a competitive advantage in the evolving digital analytics market.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 1 sale of Amplitude stock by co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Curtis Liu occurred at a time when the stock was struggling. Shares plunged to a 52-week low of $5.51 in April after a broader market sell-off of SaaS stocks in Q1. As of June 8, the stock remained about 50% below its 2025 high.

Liu sold the stock as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating this was a non-discretionary transaction. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

In addition, Liu retained over one million shares after the disposition, so he maintains a substantial equity stake in his company. Consequently, Liu’s sale is not a cause for investor concern.

Although Wall Street sold off Amplitude stock on fears that artificial intelligence would take business away, the company is doing well. Sales in the first quarter totaled $93.5 million, representing strong 17% year-over-year growth.

Amplitude forecasted 2026 revenue to reach between $397 million and $403 million. This is an increase over 2025’s $343.2 million, suggesting that its analytics business remains robust in the face of AI.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.