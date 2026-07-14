Amplitude vs. Agilysys: What Do the Revenue Trends for These Tech Companies Tell Investors?

Key Points

Amplitude currently demonstrates a stronger revenue profile by consistently generating higher absolute sales figures.

Both companies have achieved steady quarter-over-quarter revenue growth over the last eight reporting periods.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or if the growth trajectories begin to converge in upcoming quarters.

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Amplitude: Consistent Revenue Expansion

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) primarily generates revenue by offering a cloud-based software subscription that helps businesses analyze and optimize customer behavior. It recently launched an artificial intelligence assistant and faced securities law investigations, while reporting a net income margin of -25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Agilysys: Steady Upward Revenue Movement

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) earns most of its revenue by providing integrated software applications, such as property management and point-of-sale systems, to hospitality providers. It unveiled new software features at a recent user conference and reported no major adverse events, while generating an operating margin of 15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue gives investors a clear baseline of a company's total sales before any expenses are deducted. Tracking this top-line figure helps investors understand whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.

Quarterly Revenue for Amplitude and Agilysys

Quarter (Period End) Amplitude Revenue Agilysys Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $73.3 million $63.5 million Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $75.2 million $68.3 million Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $78.1 million $69.6 million Q1 2025 (March 2025) $80.0 million $74.3 million Q2 2025 (June 2025) $83.3 million $76.7 million Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $88.6 million $79.3 million Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $91.4 million $80.4 million Q1 2026 (March 2026) $93.5 million $82.9 million

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 10, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends for Amplitude and Agilysys provides important insights for investors. Both are experiencing quarter-over-quarter sales growth. To sustain that kind of momentum over time is impressive, and illustrates the success they are having in attracting customer spend.

Amplitude sports the higher total sales, which is understandable given Agilysys focuses on the hospitality niche, which limits its customer base. However, revenue is only one factor to consider in comparing these two companies.

Agilysys is demonstrating strong overall financial performance. In its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, its $82.9 million represented the 17th consecutive quarter of record revenue and 12% year-over-year growth. Its fiscal Q4 free cash flow (FCF) of $35.4 million was also a record high, and it’s profitable with net income of $12.3 million.

Amplitude’s sales are growing faster than Agilysys, with Q1’s $93.5 million up 17% year over year. However, the company’s FCF dropped from a record high in 2025 to negative free cash flow of $13.2 million in Q1. The substantial decline was due to Amplitude’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence, which caused costs to increase, and contributed to its Q1 net loss of $23.3 million.

Agilysys has the financially stronger business despite Amplitude’s higher sales totals, making it a better overall investment at this time.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.