Amplitude, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMPL)) market cap declines to US$1.7b but insiders who sold US$46m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$46m worth of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock at an average sell price of US$57.29 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$94m after the stock price dropped 5.3% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Amplitude Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, John Gurley, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$9.8m worth of shares at a price of US$72.24 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$15.16). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Amplitude insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:AMPL Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Insiders At Amplitude Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Amplitude shares. In total, insiders sold US$2.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Amplitude

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Amplitude insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$253m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Amplitude Insiders?

Insiders sold Amplitude shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Amplitude.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

