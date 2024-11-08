Amplitude Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Amplitude Inc Class A ( (AMPL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amplitude Inc Class A presented to its investors.
Amplitude Inc., a prominent digital analytics platform, offers insights into customer behavior to enhance product experiences for growth. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Amplitude reported a 9% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $298 million and a 6% rise in revenue to $75.2 million. Despite these gains, the company faced a GAAP operating loss of $20 million, although there was a slight improvement from the previous year. Non-GAAP net income per share was reported at $0.03, down from $0.05 the previous year. The number of paying customers rose by 41% year over year, reaching 3,486, with significant growth in customers contributing $100,000 or more in ARR. The company also highlighted strategic moves, including the launch of ‘Amplitude Made Easy,’ a partnership with HubSpot, and the acquisition of Command AI. Looking forward, Amplitude anticipates a revenue range of $76.0 to $77.0 million for Q4 2024, with non-GAAP net income per share expected to slightly improve, reflecting cautious optimism towards sustained growth and innovation.
