Amplitude Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Amplitude Inc Class A ( (AMPL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amplitude Inc Class A presented to its investors.

Amplitude Inc., a prominent digital analytics platform, offers insights into customer behavior to enhance product experiences for growth. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Amplitude reported a 9% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $298 million and a 6% rise in revenue to $75.2 million. Despite these gains, the company faced a GAAP operating loss of $20 million, although there was a slight improvement from the previous year. Non-GAAP net income per share was reported at $0.03, down from $0.05 the previous year. The number of paying customers rose by 41% year over year, reaching 3,486, with significant growth in customers contributing $100,000 or more in ARR. The company also highlighted strategic moves, including the launch of ‘Amplitude Made Easy,’ a partnership with HubSpot, and the acquisition of Command AI. Looking forward, Amplitude anticipates a revenue range of $76.0 to $77.0 million for Q4 2024, with non-GAAP net income per share expected to slightly improve, reflecting cautious optimism towards sustained growth and innovation.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.