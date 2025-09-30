Amplitude Energy (COPJF) Price Target Increased by 16.31% to 0.22

The average one-year price target for Amplitude Energy (OTCPK:COPJF) has been revised to $0.22 / share. This is an increase of 16.31% from the prior estimate of $0.19 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.18 to a high of $0.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.92% from the latest reported closing price of $0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplitude Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COPJF is 0.02%, an increase of 8.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.18% to 141,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,798K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,473K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPJF by 19.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,544K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,275K shares , representing a decrease of 19.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPJF by 22.14% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,073K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,055K shares , representing a decrease of 41.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPJF by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 15,036K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,637K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPJF by 18.90% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,207K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,632K shares , representing a decrease of 37.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPJF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

