AMPLITUDE Earnings Results: $AMPL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMPLITUDE ($AMPL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $79,950,000, missing estimates of $81,344,898 by $-1,394,898.

AMPLITUDE Insider Trading Activity

AMPLITUDE insiders have traded $AMPL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $822,427 .

. ANDREW CASEY (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $239,765

CATHERINE WONG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,030 shares for an estimated $75,979.

AMPLITUDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of AMPLITUDE stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMPLITUDE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

