AMPLITUDE Earnings Results: $AMPL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMPLITUDE ($AMPL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $79,950,000, missing estimates of $81,344,898 by $-1,394,898.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMPL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMPLITUDE Insider Trading Activity
AMPLITUDE insiders have traded $AMPL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $822,427.
- ANDREW CASEY (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $239,765
- CATHERINE WONG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,030 shares for an estimated $75,979.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AMPLITUDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of AMPLITUDE stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,991,397 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,292,335
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 799,430 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,433,986
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 770,227 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,125,894
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 737,600 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,781,680
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 722,731 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,364,628
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 447,277 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,718,772
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 417,293 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,402,441
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AMPLITUDE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMPLITUDE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPL forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.