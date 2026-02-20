Amplitude (AMPL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) reported revenue of $91.43 million, up 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.09 million, representing a surprise of +1.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate : 105% versus 104% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 105% versus 104% estimated by three analysts on average. Paying Customers : 4,797 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,800.

: 4,797 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,800. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $366 million versus $360.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Amplitude performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Amplitude have returned -31.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

