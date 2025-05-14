Is Amplitude (AMPL) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amplitude, Inc. is one of 270 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amplitude, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPL's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMPL has moved about 11.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 3.7% on average. As we can see, Amplitude, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mogo Inc (MOGO). The stock is up 12.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Mogo Inc's current year EPS has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Amplitude, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 129 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, so AMPL is performing better in this area. Mogo Inc is also part of the same industry.

Amplitude, Inc. and Mogo Inc could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

