Amplitude Adds 10% In Pre-market Ahead Of Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of product analytics platform Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) are climbing more than 10% in pre-market on Tuesday, ahead of its fourth-quarter results, to be reported on Wednesday after market-close.

In the fourth quarter, Amplitude expects revenue to be in the range of $46 million-$47 million and adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.08- $0.07. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $46.95 million.

The company had posted 72% increase in revenue in the third quarter at $45.5 million, with number of paying customers growth of 54%.

Monday, AMPL stock closed at $42.58, down $0.93 or 2.14%. It is currently trading at $47 in pre-market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.