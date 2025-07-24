Markets
AmpliTech Secures $5 Mln In Follow-On Orders From Tier-1 North American Mobile Operator

July 24, 2025 — 02:57 pm EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - AmpliTech Group (AMPG) announced it has received approximately $5 million in follow-on orders from a Tier-1 North American mobile network operator.

Of this, $3 million is new orders beyond the previously disclosed $40 million LOI, signaling increased demand for its 5G Open RAN radio products. The remaining $2 million falls within the original agreement.

The surge in orders follows the successful Q2 2025 deployment of AmpliTech's solutions. Between July 1 and July 24, the company recorded over $7 million in total bookings, building on its earlier unaudited Q2 revenue of nearly $11 million.

CEO/CTO Fawad Maqbool noted that the additional orders outside the LOI reflect customer confidence and growing reliance on AmpliTech's 5G technology.

AMPG currently trades at $2.89, or 7.4349% higher on the NasdaqCM.

