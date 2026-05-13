AmpliTech Group, Inc. - Equity Right (AMPGZ) Price Target Increased by 31.68% to 0.27

The average one-year price target for AmpliTech Group, Inc. - Equity Right (NasdaqCM:AMPGZ) has been revised to $0.27 / share. This is an increase of 31.68% from the prior estimate of $0.20 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.26 to a high of $0.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 165.40% from the latest reported closing price of $0.10 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warberg Asset Management holds 167K shares.

Equitec Proprietary Markets holds 46K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 1K shares.

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