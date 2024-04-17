AmpliTech Group (AMPG) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for AmpliTech Group (NasdaqCM:AMPG) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 304.41% from the latest reported closing price of 2.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmpliTech Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPG is 0.02%, a decrease of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 1,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 359K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPG by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 136K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPG by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 113K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 104K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPG by 15.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amplitech Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Its steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because AmpliTech can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented. In addition, AmpliTech has the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs.

