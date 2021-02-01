Amplifying Black Voices: Zaria Love

Nasdaq is proud to celebrate Black History Month by extending its digital series, Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life.

We spoke with Zaria Love, a queer, disabled Black femme photographer based in Los Angeles, Calif. Zaria was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018 and has been able to find strength through photography. She captures Black emotions as peaceful and tranquil as the focal point of her photography.

Tell us about your background and how you made your way to photography.

I am a queer, disabled Black femme, based in Los Angeles, Calif., who uses photography to conquer fears & doubts and to tell a story of transcendence. A Los Angeles transplant by way of Washington, D.C., I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis back in 2018. While this may have disrupted my work as a photographer, it did not stop it. I raise my voice as an advocate for queer creatives to express the freedom and acceptance that she finds in the photography art form. My style warmly embraces the eye: inviting the viewer to move along with the subject or see what they see.

What kind of themes and stories do you explore through your visuals?

The themes that I explore are based on Black people. For example, I love putting Black people in peaceful settings such as beaches. The correlations between Black people and tranquility is the sole foundation of my photography. I want to capture Black emotions as peace being the focal point.

Through which perspective are we seeing your visuals?

Through a perspective of vulnerability, realism, and being unapologetically Black is how I want all to view my visuals.

Please choose one piece to share digitally and tell us why you are sharing this piece and what you hope the viewer takes away.

I am sharing this piece of work because this was my first shoot at the beach will no additional assistance. Before the shoot, I was very apprehensive and nervous because the only thing helping me as I shot was my walker. The walker was deep in the sand, and the currents were getting higher every second. Luckily, I was still able to capture Black beauty and peace. At that moment, all felt surreal and endearing.

Model in photo : Kudzanai

: Kudzanai Location: Will Rogers State Beach, CA

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

The most effective way for allies to help amplify Black voices is to create spaces for Black artists. These spaces consist of job opportunities, art exhibits, and financial support. With all considered, an abundance of Black voices is being heard and, most importantly, understood.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.