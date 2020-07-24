Amplifying Black Voices: Tayo Kuku

This month, Nasdaq continues its campaign: Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life. The work is being displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite seven-story tower in Times Square and accompanied by profile of each artist on Nasdaq.com to spread awareness about their work.

We spoke with Tayo Kuku, a self-taught artist who creates work at the intersection of passion and purpose. Kuku was born in Lagos, Nigeria and is currently living in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. He received a Civil Engineering degree but is now pursuing his dreams of being a full time creative and immersed in photography for four years and counting. He prides himself on displaying and highlighting Black people and culture through his lens. In his four years shooting, his photos have been featured by various publications including Essence, Forbes, BET, and Teen Vogue. Read on to learn more about his work.

Name of artwork.

ABSORPTION

Talk to us about why you chose these pieces to display.

These pieces displayed are from my visual diary, "ABSORPTION". The purpose of this project was to not only illustrate Black strength, Black Beauty and Black pride but also to tell a very direct story: that Black is not the absence of color but the absorption of all color and light -- light which has never and can never be dimmed.

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

The best way for allies to help amplify Black voices is by not only recognizing your privilege but by putting that privilege (both physical and monetary resources) to work to support Black people, issues, businesses, and projects.

Visit Tayo's Instagram to visit more work.