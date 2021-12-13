Amplifying Black Voices: Tayo Kuku

As part of Nasdaq’s ongoing commitment to equality and work to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we are continuing our digital series, Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life.

We recently spoke with Tayo Kuku (He/Him) of Los Angeles, CA., who specializes in photography, about capturing “Intimacy Through an Afrocentric Lens.”

Please tell us about yourself and how you got started as an artist.

As a kid, I was always fascinated with art. I developed my initial interest in photography as a junior in high school due to the influence of Tumblr. The following years were spent dabbling in photography, at first with just my iPhone before transitioning to a full-frame digital camera. It comes as a surprise to most when I say I didn’t go to school for photography. I actually received a degree in Civil Engineering and am completely self-taught when it comes to photography.

What’s your inspiration for your work?

The inspiration for my work comes from my life — stories I’ve been told, conversations I’ve had (both with myself and others), the many relationships in my life, places I’ve been and so much more. For me, to truly create at the highest level possible, there needs to be meaning behind the product I’m pushing out, a story being told, and I’ve found myself drawing that inspiration from personal experiences time and time again.

Tell us about why you chose these pieces to display.

I chose these pieces because I believe they best illustrate the heart, soul and range of my craft, from fashion to fine-art. I think each of these pieces have a distinct mood and vibe while telling their own unique story.

"A Taste of the Wind"

"Art of Hair"

"The Power Within"

Please describe your dream project.

My dream project would be too hard to describe in depth at this point. One thing I do know is that whatever said project is, it would most definitely be heavily influenced and informed by my Nigerian culture and shot and directed by me in my homeland. It is my dream to bring my passion back to my home and to give back in some way.

What is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

For a voice to be heard, it needs to be given a platform/pedestal. For a voice to make a real change, it needs to be promoted and supported, and that’s the best way for allies to amplify Black Voices — by putting Black Voices on the proper stages for their talents and abilities to be showcased and highlighted, by supporting their work, their programs and their initiatives. That’s the only way Black voices can truly be amplified.

Do you have a personal business or organization that people can support?

In addition to my photography, I am the co-founder of a creative agency,

@Makeshi_DesignClub. Similar to my photography, the agency was built out of me and my best friend’s passion for art/design, fashion and music. Through the agency, we bring our creative fantasies and the ideas of brands, businesses, and individuals, to life. We’re always looking for intriguing and challenging projects to take on.

You can learn more about Kuku on Instagram @tayojr and explore more of his photography on his website

