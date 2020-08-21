Amplifying Black Voices: RICO

This month, Nasdaq continues its campaign: Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life. The work is being displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite seven-story tower in Times Square and accompanied by profile of each artist on Nasdaq.com to spread awareness about their work.

We spoke with Gideon Ayeni also known as "RICO." He is a self taught artist from Brooklyn, New York, who makes storytelling imagery that combines color and passion while documenting everyday life around the world. Ayeni’s areas of focus are photography and videography. Now residing in New Jersey, Ayeni operates a multidisciplinary company called THE YEN HOUSE.

Names of artwork.

" Not Just A Day Job" Nigeria, 2019 " Beach Is Better" Ghana, 2018 " Yen House" Nigeria, 2019 " Brown Skin Girl" Nigeria, 2019 "Head in The Clouds" Nigeria, 2019 "Joy" Nigeria, 2018

Talk to us about why you chose these pieces to display.

These images were selected because each picture carries a message. They represent me in many ways. All shot in Africa, these images show the Art in everyday life in the motherland. I chose to display these because they amplify the Black Voices of those all over the world, they show the beauty in simple things. All photographs were shot in real time with no prior preparation which also adds to its aesthetic, real people and real lives.

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

In my opinion, the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices is through more collaboration with the artist focusing on empowering identity. We have to normalize listening to the youth, exploring the many ideas that come and go and sticking with the ones that make us feel. Invest in our future and learn from our past.