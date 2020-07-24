Amplifying Black Voices: Ray Neutron

This month, Nasdaq continues its campaign: Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life. The work is being displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite seven-story tower in Times Square and accompanied by profile of each artist on Nasdaq.com to spread awareness about their work.

We spoke with Ray Neutron, who is NYC based to talk a bit more about the art selected.

Names of Artwork

Edge Control (Harlem, 2018) -[portrait of Nina Ferrara]

- Hide & Peek (Harlem, 2018)

- Life Goes in [bi]Cycles (Harlem, 2019)

Talk to us about why you chose these pieces to display

I chose these three images not simply because I think they're good pieces on their own. But when all three are viewed together I believe they paint a fuller view of Uptown NYC with Black children at play, Black beauty, and Black people congregating, enjoying one another's company. My hope is that the themes present in the photographs shine a light on the quotidian moments of a people long thought to not have any and that the Black lives matter while living.

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

One of the best ways for allies to help amplify Black voices is for allies to not only advocate for us when we're not in the room but seek to discover the reasons why we're not there in the first place.

Visit Ray's Instagram to visit more work.