Amplifying Black Voices: Niajea Randolph

As part of Nasdaq’s ongoing commitment to equality and work to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we are continuing our digital series, Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life.

We recently spoke with Niajea Randolph (She/Her; They/Them) of Baltimore, Md., who specializes in photography, about capturing “Intimacy Through an Afrocentric Lens.”

Please write a few sentences for each question to give us a solid sense of who you are as an artist.

As a young black woman from Baltimore, I aim to tell black stories through my work. I want to highlight joy and beauty but not ignore the realities of people like me. I aim to create not only for myself, but for black women and for the city of Baltimore. I want to change the world with my vision, and I see the stories that need to be told.

Please tell us about yourself and how you got started as an artist.

I am a photographer and (currently) a Screen-Writing student at Morgan State University. I found my interest in the work I do in 2016 after I interned for a local non-profit that focused on the creativity of Baltimore City Public School students.

What’s your inspiration for your work?

Black people, the work of Black women and people of LGBTQ community, those who come from a city like mine and all the things that we see going on around us.

Tell us about why you chose these pieces to display

I chose these pieces because they are an enormous part of who I am, and where I come from.

Please describe your dream project.

My dream project is to work with the black people of Baltimore to spread the positivity that isn’t seen. I would like to share the beautiful faces of my people through photography and music.

What is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

By sharing their work, giving money and helping out with resources.

You can learn more about Randolph's work on Instagram @niy.vmi and explore more of their photography on their website

