Amplifying Black Voices: Micaiah Carter

This month, Nasdaq continues its campaign: Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life. The work is being displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite seven-story tower in Times Square and accompanied by profile of each artist on Nasdaq.com to spread awareness about their work.

We spoke with Micaiah Carter, a Brooklyn-based photographer that blends fine art, portrait and street photography with a purposeful vision.

“I really want my photography to be a quality platform for representation of people of color that hasn’t been seen before,” Carter said.

Names of artwork.

Baby Boy, February 2020

Wade, May 2019

Burberry, Nov 2019

Talk to us about why you chose these pieces to display.

I chose these pieces because they represent different sides of me while also showcasing the connectivity that is found through representation.

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

The best way for allies to amplify black voices, is to be a listening vessel determined to help the change. Another way to be an ally is to simply invest.

Visit Micaiah's Instagram account to see more work.