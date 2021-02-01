Amplifying Black Voices: DeLovie Kwagala

Nasdaq is proud to celebrate Black History Month by continuing its digital series, Amplifying Black Voices, a multimedia retrospective featuring works of art and photography documenting Black life.

We spoke with DeLovie Kwagala, a non-binary, self-taught photographer, artist and social activist from the Bwaise Slums of Kampala, Uganda. Recently, they studied at the Market Photo Workshop, left Uganda and moved to Johannesburg, South Africa, to study advanced photography and photojournalism. In a visually appealing but very free form, their visuals are meant to provoke thoughtful conversations, inspire questions and challenge perspective and conventional narratives.

Tell us about your background and how you made your way to photography.

Hi, I’m DeLovie Kwagala. Fun fact, both my names mean love.

I’m a non-binary self-taught photographer, artist and social activist from the Bwaise Slums of Kampala, Uganda. But after two years of hard work and commitment, I was just given the opportunity to study at the Market Photo Workshop, a renowned institution, for a year. So a few days ago, I left Uganda and moved to Johannesburg, South Africa, to study advanced photography and photojournalism.

I did not grow up in an artistic family; in fact, I don’t know anyone in my family who is an artist. My path toward photography actually began with an early love for writing, poetry and spoken word performance.

What kind of themes and stories do you explore through your visuals?

I discovered my true love for photography and storytelling through images that represent a collaborative collision with my passion for social activism, human rights and advocacy for women’s equality. Photography has been a tool and a voice for me to spread messages of awareness, especially about my own communities. I use my projects to defy stereotypes and change perceptions through exploring narratives around sexuality, beauty and gender identity, most recently my own identity and mental health journey via self-portraits.

Through which perspective are we seeing your visuals?

In a visually appealing but very free form, my visuals are meant to allow my participants to feel their most comfortable, celebrated and beautiful while the images themselves often appear raw or carefree. My visuals are to provoke thoughtful conversations, inspire questions and challenge perspective and conventional narratives.

Please choose one piece to share digitally and tell us why you are sharing this piece and what you hope the viewer takes away.

This particular image of my dear friend Tayo is one of my recent images. In fact, it is my first 2021 session to contribute to my personal long-term project, The Quingdom ~ In Transition, which celebrates the bravery and authenticity of the queers of Africa against all the oppression. It gorgeously represents stepping out into the light to be seen as you truly are, even if that can cost you your life and also the red, for the blood of those that we keep losing for this fight on this land, whether by prosecution or suicide. While this image may seem a regular occurrence to the western world, to us, our freedom is a pain that simply keeps taking, even when we keep giving it our whole just to be.

In your opinion, what is the best way for allies to help amplify Black voices?

Allies should genuinely want to amplify, heighten and learn from Black voices because of a recognition and celebration of Black excellence, first of all. Not as diversity tokens or symbolic gestures. Allies have the responsibility to examine, question and actively dismantle racist structures and tropes within art communities, especially in the ways that the western world has interacted with African artists. Now the focus has to be on challenging and changing the narrative about work from Black creators. Let them shine and take up space on the good merit of their work, something that has constantly been denied. Give them credit where it’s due, promote, highlight, hire us but also pay us. Traditional funding institutions for artists need to examine the ways that they seek and award their funds. Employers need to standardize payment scales based on the quality of output, not the continent or country where the work originated. Across the board, racism still underlies many of the pathways that Black artists must walk. Ancestors created these pathways. Now allies must help to examine and dismantle them in favor of more equal opportunities for artists no matter the amount of melanin in their skin or their country of origin.

