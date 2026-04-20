Amplify Seymour Cannabis (CNBS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (Symbol: CNBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.40, changing hands as high as $26.00 per share. Amplify Seymour Cannabis shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNBS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.96 per share, with $43.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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