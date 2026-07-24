Amplify Seymour Cannabis (CNBS) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Amplify Seymour Cannabis, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 44.8. A bullish investor could look at CNBS's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), CNBS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.5205 per share, with $43.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.03. Amplify Seymour Cannabis shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Further CNBS Research:
- CNBS Options Chain
- Institutional Holders of CNBS
- Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.