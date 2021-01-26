Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify BlackSwan ETF, ‘ISWN’

On Tuesday, Amplify ETFs announced the launch of the Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSE Arca: ISWN), an index-based ETF that seeks to hedge against significant losses while still participating in the uncapped upside of international equities. ISWN invests in a combination of two low-correlated assets: U.S. Treasury securities and long-term options (LEAPS) on the MSCI EAFE.

ISWN expands the firm’s suite of BlackSwan ETFs to include international exposure, complementing the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE Arca: SWAN). Launched in 2018, the SWAN ETF has attracted more than $750 million in assets under management and has a proven track record of mitigating downside and participating in upward markets.

“ISWN gives investors the opportunity to expand their portfolios in markets outside of the U.S., allowing them to manage international equity risk while staying invested,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.

“Like never before, the past year has demonstrated the need for risk-mitigation products that not only seek to protect investor portfolios but allow them to stay invested. We’re excited to offer investors domestic and international exposure using this proven and powerful investment philosophy.”

ISWN seeks investment results that correspond to the S-Network International BlackSwan Index (the Index). The Index’s strategy seeks exposure to the MSCI EAFE (with no artificial cap) while also protecting against significant losses. Approximately 90% of ISWN is invested in U.S. Treasury securities with a targeted duration of the 10-year Note, and 10% is invested in EFA ETF LEAP options in the form of in-the-money calls.

Investors can learn more about ISWN at AmplifyETFs.com/ISWN.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.