Amplify ETFs Launches Cleaner Living ETF, ‘DTOX’

On Thursday, Amplify ETFs announced the launch of the Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSE: DTOX), an index-based ETF investing in companies focused on the increasing consumer preference for cleaner products and services across a variety of industries. DTOX seeks investment results that generally correspond to the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index.

Cleaner living has moved into the mainstream in recent years as consumers become more conscious of the ingredients and materials used in the foods they eat and the products they surround themselves with. According to a recent survey, more than 70% of consumers prefer brands that support recycling, offer “clean” products, use organic ingredients, provide products with health & wellness benefits, and are sustainable and/or environmentally responsible.

Breaking it down further, cleaner living is a consumer mega-trend. Major catalysts include both government and corporate spending. From green buildings and cleaner energy to healthier citizens and employees, both entities are joining consumers in this trend.

“When it comes to human health and environmental impact, cleaner living is a global trend that’s just beginning,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Consumer, government, and corporate spending is powering this mega-trend, and we believe companies with a majority of their revenue from cleaner living products and services are positioned to thrive. DTOX is the first U.S.-listed ETF to provide pure exposure across a diversified basket of companies focused on this unique investment opportunity.”

DTOX seeks to provide exposure to companies that derive at least 80% of their revenue from one of the five cleaner living market segments:

Cleaner Food & Dining

Cleaner Health & Beauty

Cleaner Building & Infrastructure

Cleaner Energy

Cleaner Transportation

Investors can learn more about DTOX at https://amplifyetfs.com/dtox .

