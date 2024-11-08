Amplify Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Amplify Energy Corp. ( (AMPY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amplify Energy Corp. presented to its investors.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties, with operations focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, Southern California, East Texas, North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford.

In its recently released third-quarter 2024 report, Amplify Energy Corp. announced robust financial performance with significant strides in operational developments and sustainability initiatives. The company highlighted a net income of $22.7 million, an impressive increase from the previous quarter, alongside strategic advancements in its Beta field development.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter reveal a net income increase attributed to unrealized gains on commodity derivatives, despite a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA from the previous quarter. The company achieved an average daily production of 19.0 MBoepd and generated $15.7 million in net cash from operating activities. Notably, Amplify completed the C59 development well at Beta with promising production rates and is in the process of completing the C48 well.

Amplify’s strategic decisions included the completion of its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, increasing liquidity by $10 million. The company also released its annual sustainability report, underscoring its commitment to environmental, social, and governance initiatives. The report indicates ongoing efforts towards electrification and emissions reduction projects expected to conclude by year-end.

Looking ahead, Amplify Energy is poised to continue its development initiatives in the Beta field, with expectations of transformative outcomes from its ongoing projects. The company remains open to future monetization opportunities for its Wyoming assets, aligning with its strategy to maximize shareholder value amidst the current commodity price environment.

