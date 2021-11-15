US Markets
Amplify Energy pulls full-year outlook after California oil spill

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amplify Energy Corp AMPY.N on Monday withdrew its full-year forecast after a large oil spill in southern California last month forced the oil and gas company to shut its operations in the region.

The 3,000-barrel (126,000 gallons) oil spill, which left fish dead and birds mired in petroleum and contaminated wetlands, was from a pipeline connected to an offshore facility owned by Amplify's unit.

The company had in August raised the lower end of its full-year production forecast by 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 24,000-25,000 boepd.

It had also raised its adjusted core earnings and free cash flow estimates for the year.

