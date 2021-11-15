Amplify Energy pulls full-year outlook after California oil spill

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amplify Energy Corp AMPY.N said on Monday it was withdrawing its full-year forecast as it suspended its Beta Field operations after an oil spill in southern California.

The 3,000-barrel spill (126,000 gallons), which happened in October, may have happened after a ship anchor struck a pipeline connected to an offshore oil rig owned and operated by Beta Offshore, Amplify's California unit.

