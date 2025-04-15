Amplify Energy: Juniper To Contribute Incremental $10 Mln In Cash

Markets
(RTTNews) - Amplify Energy (AMPY) announced an amendment to the terms of its Agreement and Plan of Merger with Juniper Capitals upstream Rocky Mountain portfolio companies. The amended agreement will provide for Juniper to contribute an incremental $10 million of cash to further reduce the net debt of the combined companies. The companys Board continues to recommend that shareholders vote for the two proposals regarding the merger.

Martyn Willsher, Amplifys President and CEO, said, "These amended terms reflect each partys belief in the long-term value creation of this proposed transaction and our commitment to shareholder engagement."

