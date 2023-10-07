Amplify Energy (FRA:2OQ) Price Target Increased by 7.90% to 11.19

The average one-year price target for Amplify Energy (FRA:2OQ) has been revised to 11.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.90% from the prior estimate of 10.37 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.08 to a high of 11.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.26% from the latest reported closing price of 6.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplify Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2OQ is 0.13%, a decrease of 23.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 17,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lasry Marc holds 2,561K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,044K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 837K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2OQ by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 703K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2OQ by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 687K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 57.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2OQ by 109.34% over the last quarter.

