Amplify Energy to End Merger Deal Amid Extreme Market Volatility

Amplify Energy Corporation AMPY, a U.S.-based exploration and production company, recently announced that it has signed a termination agreement with Juniper Capital Advisors, L.P., for their previously announced merger deal. Both parties mutually agreed upon the decision. The decision was primarily influenced by extreme market volatility, likely resulting from recent disruptions in the energy sector.

Per the terms of the Termination Agreement, Juniper Capital Advisors is expected to receive $800,000 in cash, in place of any other termination fee that it might have received under the terms of the merger agreement. Amplify Energy also announced that it has cancelled its previously planned special stockholder meeting, also known as the “Special Meeting.” The company has revoked the proposals put forward by the stockholders for consideration. These proposals, related to the merger, were invoked in the firm’s definitive proxy statement.

AMPY mentioned that it shall provide updates regarding the state of its business and its financial performance during its first-quarter earnings release. The company is scheduled to announce its quarterly results on May 12, 2025. The announcement is intended to cover significant aspects of its business, including allocation of capital and free cash flow projections, taking into consideration the current macroeconomic scenario. The firm shall continue to focus on undertaking strategic decisions that maximize return to stockholders.

AMPY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

AMPY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Nine Energy Service NINE and Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI. While Archrock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nine Energy Service and Kinder Morgan carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. It operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the need for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.

Kinder Morgan is a leading North American midstream player with a stable and resilient business model, largely driven by take-or-pay contracts. KMI’s stable business model shields it from commodity price volatility, resulting in predictable earnings and facilitating reliable capital returns to its shareholders. In the first quarter of 2025, Kinder Morgan increased its quarterly cash dividend to 29.25 cents, reflecting an approximately 2% increase from the prior-year level.

