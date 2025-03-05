AMPLIFY ENERGY Earnings Results: $AMPY Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMPLIFY ENERGY ($AMPY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $69,020,000, missing estimates of $77,561,483 by $-8,541,483.
AMPLIFY ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of AMPLIFY ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 229,608 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,377,648
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 181,062 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,086,372
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 170,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,021,902
- UBS GROUP AG added 152,651 shares (+825.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $915,906
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 130,700 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $784,200
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 90,400 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,400
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 88,707 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $532,242
