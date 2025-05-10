AMPLIFY ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $AMPY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMPLIFY ENERGY ($AMPY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $75,343,830 and earnings of $0.16 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMPY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AMPLIFY ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

AMPLIFY ENERGY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMPLIFY ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of AMPLIFY ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMPLIFY ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMPLIFY ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPY forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.