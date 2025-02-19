Amplify Energy Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2025

Amplify Energy Corp. will announce Q4 2024 results on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Amplify Energy Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial and operating results on March 5, 2025, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Management will hold a conference call the following day at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the results, which interested parties can join by calling in with a specific Conference ID. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and a transcript will be accessible on the Company's website. Amplify Energy is involved in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas, with operations concentrated in various regions, including Oklahoma and offshore Southern California.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of fourth quarter 2024 financial and operating results indicates transparency and provides stakeholders with important updates on the company's performance.

The management conference call offers an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and analysts, enhancing communication and potentially building investor confidence.

The availability of a telephonic replay and transcript demonstrates Amplify’s commitment to providing accessible information to its stakeholders.

Amplify Energy's focus on diverse operating regions suggests potential for revenue generation from multiple sources in the oil and gas industry.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Amplify Energy report its fourth quarter 2024 results?

Amplify Energy will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Amplify Energy conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT on March 6, 2025.

How can I participate in the Amplify Energy conference call?

To participate, dial (888) 999-5318 and use Conference ID: AEC4Q24 at least 15 minutes prior to the call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a telephonic replay will be available for fourteen days by calling (800) 654-1563 and using Access Code: 71724906.

Where can I find more information about Amplify Energy?

For additional information, visit Amplify Energy's website at www.amplifyenergy.com.

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the U.S. financial markets close on March 5, 2025. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on March 6, 2025, to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 999-5318 (Conference ID: AEC4Q24) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available for fourteen days following the call by dialing (800) 654-1563 and providing the Access Code: 71724906. A transcript and a recorded replay of the call will also be available on our website after the call.







About Amplify Energy







Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit



www.amplifyenergy.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts







Jim Frew -- SVP & Chief Financial Officer





(832) 219-9044







jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com







Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer





(832) 219-9051







michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com





