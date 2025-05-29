Amplify Energy Corp. Reaffirms Borrowing Base at $145 Million Following Semi-Annual Redetermination

Amplify Energy reaffirms $145 million borrowing base amidst commodity price volatility, focusing on cash flow and portfolio optimization.

Amplify Energy Corp. announced the completion of its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination, confirming its borrowing base at $145 million. CEO Martyn Willsher expressed gratitude to the company's lenders for this affirmation amid price volatility in the commodity market. Amplify plans to focus on generating free cash flow and maintaining liquidity through hedging and cost reduction, while exploring opportunities to enhance its development program, particularly at its Beta site. The next borrowing base redetermination is slated for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Potential Positives

The borrowing base was reaffirmed at $145 million, indicating lender confidence in the company's financial stability despite commodity price volatility.

The company is focused on generating free cash flow and managing liquidity, which is a positive strategic approach in a volatile market.

The announcement highlights Amplify's intent to evaluate portfolio optimization opportunities, which may enhance operational efficiency and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Maintaining the borrowing base at $145 million may imply that the company is facing challenges in improving its financial position, especially in light of recent commodity price volatility.

The emphasis on managing liquidity and generating free cash flow suggests potential underlying financial pressures that may concern stakeholders.

The reliance on strong hedge positions and cost reduction efforts may indicate vulnerabilities in the company's operational strategy, making it susceptible to commodity price fluctuations.

FAQ

What is Amplify Energy's current borrowing base?

The current borrowing base for Amplify Energy is $145 million, reaffirmed during the latest redetermination.

When is Amplify Energy's next borrowing base redetermination?

The next borrowing base redetermination is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

How does Amplify Energy manage liquidity?

Amplify Energy manages liquidity through strong hedge positions and cost reduction efforts while generating free cash flow.

What are Amplify Energy's primary areas of operation?

Amplify Energy operates in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Where can I find more information about Amplify Energy?

Additional information about Amplify Energy can be found on their official website at www.amplifyenergy.com.

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

HOUSTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it completed its regularly scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination. The redetermination affirmed the borrowing base at $145 million. The next regularly scheduled borrowing base redetermination is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025.





Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “I would like to express my appreciation to our syndicate of lenders for reaffirming our $145 million borrowing base, despite recent commodity price volatility. As previously discussed, Amplify intends to remain focused on generating free cash flow and managing liquidity through our strong hedge positions and cost reduction efforts while evaluating portfolio optimization opportunities, which may facilitate the acceleration of our development program at Beta.”







About Amplify Energy







Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit



www.amplifyenergy.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Terminology such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, expectations of plans, goals, strategies (including measures to implement strategies), objectives and anticipated results with respect thereto. These statements address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including things such as projections of results of operations, plans for growth, goals, future capital expenditures, competitive strengths, references to future intentions and other such references. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of the Company and its affiliates. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contacts







Jim Frew -- SVP & Chief Financial Officer





(832) 219-9044







jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com







Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer





(832) 219-9051







michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com





