Amplify Energy Corp. Completes $23 Million Sale of Non-Operated Eagle Ford Assets to Murphy Exploration & Production

Amplify Energy sold its Eagle Ford assets to Murphy for $23 million, intending to reduce debt and enhance liquidity.

Quiver AI Summary

Amplify Energy Corp. announced the completion of a sale of its non-operated interest in Eagle Ford assets to Murphy Exploration & Production Company for $23 million, effective June 15, 2025. The proceeds will be used to reduce the company's debt, enhancing liquidity and allowing for the potential recommencement of high-return Beta development wells previously deferred. Amplify plans to provide updated guidance for 2025 during its second quarter financial results. CEO Martyn Willsher highlighted the sale as a strategic move to streamline operations and focus on debt reduction and growth in high-return projects.

Potential Positives

Amplify Energy Corp. successfully closed the sale of non-operated Eagle Ford assets for $23 million, enhancing its liquidity.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt, which is a significant step towards improving the company's balance sheet.

The transaction supports Amplify's strategy to redirect resources towards high-return Beta development wells that had previously been deferred.

The CEO expressed confidence that this deal is a major move in streamlining the company and aligning with its long-term objectives to create value for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

The company is selling its non-operated working interest in Eagle Ford assets, indicating a potential retreat from certain oil production areas, which may signal operational scale back.

The proceeds from the sale are primarily earmarked for debt repayment, which may highlight existing financial challenges and a need to enhance liquidity.

The reliance on proceeds from this sale to improve liquidity could raise concerns about the company's overall financial health and ability to sustain operations without further asset divestments.

FAQ

What assets did Amplify Energy sell?

Amplify Energy sold all of its non-operated working interest in its Eagle Ford assets.

Who did Amplify Energy sell its Eagle Ford assets to?

The assets were sold to Murphy Exploration & Production Company - USA.

What will Amplify do with the proceeds from the sale?

The proceeds will be used to pay down debt and enhance the Company’s liquidity.

What are Amplify’s future plans after the sale?

Amplify is considering adding back high-return Beta development wells that were previously deferred.

When did the sale of the Eagle Ford assets close?

The sale closed on July 1, 2025, with an effective date of June 15, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINT D COGHILL has made 4 purchases buying 454,000 shares for an estimated $1,547,690 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER W. HAMM purchased 77,176 shares for an estimated $283,235

TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

DANIEL FURBEE (SEE REMARKS) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $29,747

ERIC EDWARD DULANY (SEE REMARKS) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $20,083

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMPY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMPY forecast page.

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify,” the “Company,” “us,” or “our”) announced today it entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of its non-operated working interest in its Eagle Ford assets to Murphy Exploration & Production Company -- USA for a contract price of $23 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. The sale closed July 1, 2025 and has an effective date of June 15, 2025.





The net proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt which will enhance the Company’s liquidity. With an improved balance sheet, Amplify is considering adding back high-return Beta development wells in 2025 that it had previously deferred in May. The Company expects to provide updated full-year 2025 guidance at the time it provides second quarter operating and financial results.





Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The sale of our non-operated Eagle Ford assets is an important step forward in the transformation of Amplify Energy to a more streamlined and focused enterprise. We believe monetizing proved reserves and reinvesting those proceeds in high-return development wells at Beta will be value enhancing to our shareholders.”





Mr. Willsher continued, “Reducing debt and accelerating Beta development are core tenets of our go-forward strategy. This deal is consistent with both of these objectives, and we believe we are receiving fair value for the divested assets. We will continue to look for other opportunities that align with our strategic intent.”







About Amplify Energy







Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), and East Texas / North Louisiana. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Terminology such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “outlook,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated impact of this proposed sale of assets on the Company’s business and future financial and operating results, the expected use of proceeds of this sale of assets, and the Company’s expectations of plans, goals, strategies (including measures to implement strategies), objectives and anticipated results with respect thereto. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These include risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things: the ability to complete this proposed sale of assets on the anticipated terms and timetable; the possibility that various closing conditions for this proposed sale of assets may not be satisfied or waived; the Company’s evaluation and implementation of strategic alternatives; risks related to the redetermination of the borrowing base under the Company’s revolving credit facility; the Company’s ability to satisfy debt obligations; the Company’s need to make accretive acquisitions or substantial capital expenditures to maintain its declining asset base, including the existence of unanticipated liabilities or problems relating to acquired or divested business or properties; volatility in the prices for oil, natural gas and NGLs; the Company’s ability to access funds on acceptable terms, if at all, because of the terms and conditions governing the Company’s indebtedness, including financial covenants; general political and economic conditions, globally and in the jurisdictions in which we operate, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, trade wars and the potential destabilizing effect such conflicts may pose for the global oil and natural gas markets; expectations regarding general economic conditions, including inflation; and the impact of local, state and federal governmental regulations, including those related to climate change and hydraulic fracturing, and potential changes in these regulations. Please read the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/sec-filings/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.







Contacts







Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(832) 219-9044





jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com





Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer





(832) 219-9051







michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.