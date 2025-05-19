Amplify Energy Corp. Appoints Clint Coghill as Lead Independent Director

Amplify Energy Corp. appointed Clint Coghill as Lead Independent Director and entered into a cooperation agreement with Stoney Lonesome.

Potential Positives

Clint Coghill was appointed as Lead Independent Director, bringing over 30 years of experience in finance and management, which could enhance the company's strategic direction.

The cooperation agreement with Stoney Lonesome, which holds approximately 7% of the company’s shares, suggests increasing shareholder engagement and potential alignment on value creation strategies.

Mr. Coghill's background includes founding a service company that has had a significant impact on the institutional investment industry, indicating he may bring innovative ideas and practices to Amplify Energy.

His service on the Compensation Committee may lead to improved executive compensation practices that align more closely with shareholder interests.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a Lead Independent Director and the associated cooperation agreement with a shareholder reflects potential governance challenges, suggesting that some investors may be seeking greater influence over company decisions.

The involvement of an affiliate that holds a significant minority stake (approximately 7%) raises concerns about possible shareholder activism or dissent regarding the company's direction.

The pending voting provisions and the fact that Mr. Coghill will be included in the upcoming slate of nominees may indicate instability in the company's board and potential contention during the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

FAQ

What is Clint Coghill's new position at Amplify Energy?

Clint Coghill has been appointed as Lead Independent Director on Amplify Energy's Board of Directors effective May 16, 2025.

What percentage of shares does Stoney Lonesome own in Amplify Energy?

Stoney Lonesome owns approximately 7% of Amplify Energy's outstanding shares.

What committee will Clint Coghill serve on at Amplify Energy?

Clint Coghill will serve as a member of the Board’s Compensation Committee.

How long has Clint Coghill worked in the financial industry?

Clint Coghill has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry as a money manager and entrepreneur.

Where can I find more information about Amplify Energy?

More information about Amplify Energy can be found on their official website at www.amplifyenergy.com.

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

HOUSTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Clint Coghill to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as Lead Independent Director, effective May 16, 2025. In connection with Mr. Coghill’s appointment, the Company entered into a cooperation agreement with Mr. Coghill and his affiliates Stoney Lonesome HF, LP and The Drake Helix Holdings, LLC (collectively, “Stoney Lonesome”), the beneficial owners of approximately 7% of the Company’s outstanding shares.





Mr. Coghill will serve as a member of the Board’s Compensation Committee and be included in the Board’s slate of nominees up for election at the Company’s upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.





“We appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with Clint and are pleased to welcome him to the Board,” said Chris Hamm, Chairman of Amplify. “We believe Clint’s business and financial expertise and strong shareholder perspective will be invaluable assets to the Company and we look forward to working with him.”





Clint Coghill, the Chief Investment Officer of Stoney Lonesome, said, “I’m pleased to join the Board of Amplify and look forward to working with Amplify’s Board and management team to help the Company achieve its potential and drive shareholder value.”





In connection with the cooperation agreement, Stoney Lonesome has agreed to a customary standstill, voting and other provisions. The cooperation agreement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, which the Company will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Amplify.







About Clint Coghill







Clint Coghill brings more than 30 years of experience as a successful money manager, software entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Mr. Coghill is the Founder of Backstop Solutions Group, LLC, an industry-leading service company redefining the way firms operate in private markets and reshaping the institutional investment industry. From 2003 to 2021, Mr. Coghill served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Backstop Solutions Group, LLC from 2013 until its sale to ION Analytics in 2021, where he then was the Head of the Investor Segment until early 2025. Prior to that, he served as President and Chief Investment Officer of Coghill Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Coghill currently serves as the chairman of the board of the Coghill Family Foundation and serves on the board of directors of New Moly, LLC. Mr. Coghill holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from the London Business School.







About Amplify Energy







Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Terminology such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, expectations of plans, goals, strategies (including measures to implement strategies), objectives and anticipated results with respect thereto. These statements address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including things such as projections of results of operations, plans for growth, goals, future capital expenditures, competitive strengths, references to future intentions and other such references. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance of the Company and its affiliates. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.







Contacts







Amplify Energy





Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(832) 219-9044







jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com







Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer





(832) 219-9051







michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com







FTI Consulting





Tanner Kaufman / Brandon Elliott / Rose Zu







amplifyenergy@fticonsulting.com





