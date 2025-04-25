Amplify Energy Corp. and Juniper Capital Advisors Mutually Terminate Merger Agreement Amid Market Volatility

Amplify Energy and Juniper Capital have mutually terminated their merger agreement, with Juniper receiving an $800,000 payment.

Amplify Energy Corp. announced the termination of its merger agreement with Juniper Capital Advisors due to significant market volatility. As part of the mutual termination agreement, Amplify will pay Juniper $800,000 instead of a termination fee. Following this decision, Amplify has also canceled its special meeting of stockholders and withdrawn proposals previously submitted to the SEC. The company plans to provide updates on its business outlook, including capital allocation and free cash flow, during its upcoming first-quarter earnings announcement. Amplify continues to explore strategic options to enhance shareholder value while navigating the current economic climate.

Potential Positives

The mutual termination agreement with Juniper Capital Advisors allows Amplify Energy to avoid potential liabilities associated with the merger, thereby protecting its financial resources.

Amplify's decision to cancel the special stockholder meeting indicates a strategic shift that could lead to better alignment with current market conditions.

The company plans to provide updates on business operations, capital allocation, and free cash flow outlook, reflecting transparency and a proactive approach in communicating with stakeholders.

Amplify's intention to evaluate strategic alternatives for maximizing stockholder value demonstrates its commitment to optimizing performance in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Potential Negatives

Amplify Energy's decision to terminate the merger agreement indicates instability and uncertainty within the company, potentially diminishing investor confidence.

The cash payment of $800,000 to Juniper Capital Advisors may be seen as a financial burden, impacting Amplify's cash flow and resources.

The cancellation of the upcoming stockholder meeting and withdrawal of proposals could lead to dissatisfaction among stakeholders and may raise concerns about the company’s governance and transparency.

FAQ

Why was the Merger Agreement with Juniper terminated?

The Merger Agreement was terminated due to extraordinary market volatility.

What is Juniper receiving from Amplify Energy?

Juniper is receiving a cash payment of $800,000 as part of the termination agreement.

What happens to the Special Meeting of stockholders?

The Special Meeting has been canceled, and related proposals will not be considered.

When will Amplify Energy provide a business update?

Amplify plans to provide a business update with its first quarter earnings announcement.

What does Amplify Energy do as a company?

Amplify Energy is involved in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMPY Insider Trading Activity

$AMPY insiders have traded $AMPY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD R SNYDER purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $95,750

JAMES FREW (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,750

MARTYN WILLSHER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $57,600

DEBORAH G ADAMS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

$AMPY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $AMPY stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMPY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMPY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

HOUSTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company and Juniper Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Juniper”) have entered into a mutual termination agreement (“Termination Agreement”) to terminate (the “Termination”) the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) in light of the extraordinary volatility in the market. In accordance with the terms of the Termination Agreement, Juniper is receiving a cash payment of $800,000 in lieu of any termination fee which might have been otherwise payable pursuant to the Merger Agreement.





In view of the Termination, Amplify also announced its decision to cancel its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) and the withdrawal from consideration by the Company’s stockholders of the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2025.





Amplify intends to provide an update on the state of its business, including capital allocation and free cash flow outlook in the current macroeconomic environment, when it announces first quarter earnings. The Company plans to continue to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize value to stockholders, including potential portfolio optimization strategies.







About Amplify Energy







Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Terminology such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include: the effects of disruption caused by the announcement of the Termination and the Termination making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, vendors and other business partners; the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the contemplated transaction and the Termination may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; transaction costs; and actual or contingent liabilities. Please read the Company’s filings with the SEC, including “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and if applicable, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.amplifyenergy.com/investor-relations/default.aspx or on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.







Contacts







Amplify Energy





Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





(832) 219-9044







jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com







Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer





(832) 219-9051







michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com







FTI Consulting





Tanner Kaufman / Brandon Elliott / Rose Zu









amplifyenergy@fticonsulting.com







