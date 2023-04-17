Markets
Amplify Energy Appoints James Frew As SVP And CFO

April 17, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) announced Monday that James Frew has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Amplify, Frew was a partner at Sentinel Petroleum from March 2022 to April 2023. Previously, from August 2018 to October 2020, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Riviera Resources, Inc., and as Linn Energy's Vice President of Marketing and Midstream from May 2014 to August 2018. He was also Director of Business Development, Strategy and Planning from May 2011 to May 2014.

From August 2002 to May 2011, Frew held several roles in the Natural Resources division of the J.M. Huber Corp. He started his career as a management consultant at the Parthenon Group.

Martyn Willsher, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jim's extensive oil and gas experience and depth of financial expertise will be a great asset to our organization..."

