Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Amplify Energy Corp. AMPY is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 6, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the independent oil and natural gas company’s earnings of 24 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. Amplify Energy’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 422.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Amplify Energy Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Amplify Energy Corp. price-eps-surprise | Amplify Energy Corp. Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days. It is currently pegged at 20 cents per share.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $74.3 million, implying a year-over-year decline of 41.2%.

Factors to Consider

The pricing scenario of oil and natural gas was impressive in the third quarter of this year. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices per barrel in July, August and September were $76.07, $81.39 and $89.43, respectively. Although the prices were not as high as in the year-ago quarter, the commodity prices were impressive and healthy.

Like oil, natural gas prices in the September quarter were healthier than in the second quarter, aiding the exploration and production activities of AMPY. However, owing to scheduled maintenance turnaround, Amplify Energy expects its production at Bairoil to decline in the September quarter, partially offsetting the positives.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Amplify Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Amplify Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Amplify Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some firms worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Ecopetrol SA EC currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.81% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EC’s earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 50% from the prior-year reported figure.

Devon Energy Corp. DVN has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

The company is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share.

TC Energy Corporation TRP has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

TC Energy is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRP’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.