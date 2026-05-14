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AMPY

Amplify Energy (AMPY) Price Target Decreased by 28.77% to 6.63

May 14, 2026 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) has been revised to $6.63 / share. This is a decrease of 28.77% from the prior estimate of $9.31 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.00% from the latest reported closing price of $5.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amplify Energy. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPY is 0.12%, an increase of 68.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 26,522K shares. AMPY / Amplify Energy Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AMPY is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CDC Financial holds 3,587K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company.

Thomist Capital Management holds 3,147K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,633K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,413K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,378K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing an increase of 50.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPY by 137.23% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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