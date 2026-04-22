Amplify Alternative Harvest Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (Symbol: MJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.62, changing hands as high as $31.70 per share. Amplify Alternative Harvest shares are currently trading up about 15.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MJ's low point in its 52 week range is $16.50 per share, with $46.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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