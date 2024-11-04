Amplifon’s Strategic Share Buyback Move

Amplifon S.p.A. (IT:AMP) has released an update.

Amplifon S.p.A. has repurchased 160,000 of its own shares, representing 0.071% of its share capital, over the period from October 30 to November 4, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of €25.704, totaling over €4.1 million. This move might signal confidence in the company’s future prospects among investors.

